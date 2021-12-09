Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,295 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $992,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,350 shares of company stock worth $534,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

ASB opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.15. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

