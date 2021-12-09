Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,126 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Sonoco Products worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 721,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,838,000 after acquiring an additional 144,583 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,066,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,352,000 after acquiring an additional 104,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $60.24 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

