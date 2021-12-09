Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $247.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.12 and its 200-day moving average is $223.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

