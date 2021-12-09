Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

