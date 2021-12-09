Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.24 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.49. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 86.35% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,409 shares of company stock valued at $54,299,441. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

