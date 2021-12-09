Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,344,000 after purchasing an additional 605,163 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of V.F. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after purchasing an additional 965,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

NYSE VFC opened at $77.12 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

