Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 146 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Nucor by 27.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 19.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $112.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $105.83.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

