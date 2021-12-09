Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.95 million, a PE ratio of 211.11 and a beta of 0.50. Genasys has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genasys will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Danforth bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $74,875. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

