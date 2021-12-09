Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $72,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gentex by 308.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gentex by 125.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 16.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

