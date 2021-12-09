GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Reaches $0.0092

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $14,999.37 and $1.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 58.3% lower against the US dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,868.50 or 1.94332632 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,634,088 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

