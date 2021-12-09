GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Down 3.7%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.61. 352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 101,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.14.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter worth $42,661,000. VR Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in GH Research by 28.7% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after buying an additional 366,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter worth $29,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

