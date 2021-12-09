Ghost Market Capitalization Achieves $3.32 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. Ghost has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $90,338.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ghost has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

