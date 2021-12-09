Gill Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,590 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDEC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,215. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

