Gill Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,731,000 after acquiring an additional 52,628 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $430.27. The stock had a trading volume of 209,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $333.77 and a 52 week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

