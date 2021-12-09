Gitcoin Price Tops $11.75 on Major Exchanges (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $166.83 million and approximately $46.20 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for $11.75 or 0.00023519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00043555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00224185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.