Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gitlab in a report released on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.52). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gitlab’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GTLB. Truist began coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $84.32 on Thursday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $77.55 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

