Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group lowered shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Givaudan stock opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.08.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

