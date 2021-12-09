GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Critical Survey

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Value Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 0.28 -$62.30 million ($1,528.72) 0.00 Value Line $40.39 million 10.29 $23.28 million $2.42 17.98

Value Line has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises. GlassBridge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Value Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -716.28% -162.46% Value Line 57.25% 35.37% 19.56%

Volatility & Risk

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.3, indicating that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GlassBridge Enterprises and Value Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Value Line beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Technology Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company was founded by Arnold Bernhard in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

