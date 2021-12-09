Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,613,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,439,000 after buying an additional 186,453 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,610,000 after purchasing an additional 148,135 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 566,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 469,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 421,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75.

