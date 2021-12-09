Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $78.15 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73.

