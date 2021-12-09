Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 166,679 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $72.47 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

