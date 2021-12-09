Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 3,124 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $432.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day moving average is $166.65. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $148.99 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

