GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a report published on Sunday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GlobalFoundries from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.77.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $65.77 on Friday. GlobalFoundries has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.