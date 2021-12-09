GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Trading Up 1.2%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.66 and last traded at $57.61. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.67.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

