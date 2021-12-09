Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 45.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 38.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $13.20 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $627,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

