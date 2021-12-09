Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $372,000 Investment in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 47,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,933,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,553,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,933,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,877,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,842,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,760. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WRAP opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.65. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 340.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

