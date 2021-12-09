Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 15,007 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,007 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mistras Group worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 159,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MG opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $240.67 million, a PE ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $174.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Mistras Group Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

