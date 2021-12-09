Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,577,301 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577,301 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXMD opened at $0.46 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 1,000,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $580,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

