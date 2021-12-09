Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 18,991 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 51.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,991 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 38.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 91.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $469.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.28. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.57%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

