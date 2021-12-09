Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $459.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 27,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $198,465.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 174,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,673 and have sold 78,953 shares valued at $597,575. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

