GoNetwork (GOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31,834.00

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. GoNetwork has a market cap of $144,025.40 and $31,834.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,238.52 or 0.99426231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00047890 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00032618 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.67 or 0.00841222 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars.

