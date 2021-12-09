Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) Shares Down 8.3%

Gopher Protocol Inc (OTCMKTS:GOPH)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 47,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 883,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH)

Gopher Protocol Inc, a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Gopher Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gopher Protocol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.