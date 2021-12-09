Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.32. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at C$5.23, with a volume of 212,705 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.32 to C$9.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$515.08 million and a PE ratio of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.15.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$114.23 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.5100001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

In related news, Director Hernan Martinez acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.66 per share, with a total value of C$60,550.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,658,145.86.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

