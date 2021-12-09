Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,345,000 after acquiring an additional 251,034 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,749,000 after purchasing an additional 362,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,335,000 after purchasing an additional 88,651 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,487,000 after purchasing an additional 333,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $77.13 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.