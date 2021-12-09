Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Holdings Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Great Ajax worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJX opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $298.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.69. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

AJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

