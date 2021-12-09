Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.82

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.82 and traded as high as C$38.00. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$37.91, with a volume of 3,097,280 shares traded.

GWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 24.32 and a quick ratio of 20.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.83.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$17.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

