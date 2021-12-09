Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Green Plains by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $9,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 18.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 16.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

