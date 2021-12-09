Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 125.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

GLSI opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,586,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,257,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

