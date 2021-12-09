Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 125.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.
GLSI opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $158.07.
About Greenwich LifeSciences
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.
