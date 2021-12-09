Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,841.60

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,841.60 ($37.68) and traded as high as GBX 3,130.67 ($41.52). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 3,100 ($41.11), with a volume of 95,600 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRG. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($40.51) to GBX 3,340 ($44.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,300 ($43.76) to GBX 3,600 ($47.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,049.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,846.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.21.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

