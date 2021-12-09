Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Greif stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.50. 1,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. Greif has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.
About Greif
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.
Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.