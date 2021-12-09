Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Greif stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.50. 1,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. Greif has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41.

Get Greif alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.