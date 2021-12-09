Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of GEF opened at $63.01 on Thursday. Greif has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41.

Get Greif alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.