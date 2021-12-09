Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.
Shares of GEF opened at $63.01 on Thursday. Greif has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.
About Greif
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.
