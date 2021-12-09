Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.87. Greif also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.850-$6.450 EPS.
GEF remained flat at $$63.01 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.41. Greif has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.
Further Reading: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.