Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.87. Greif also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.850-$6.450 EPS.

GEF remained flat at $$63.01 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.41. Greif has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Greif from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Greif from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

