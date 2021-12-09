Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.40 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Grin has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $26.40 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 91,117,020 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

