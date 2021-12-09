GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,037,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 160,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $974.57 million, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 2.74.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

