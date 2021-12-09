Grumpy Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042823 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.69 or 0.00218252 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

