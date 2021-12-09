Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Declares $1.67 Annual Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) announced an annual dividend on Sunday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 1.6668 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

OMAB stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMAB. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

