Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

AVAL stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 23.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.