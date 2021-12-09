GSB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,542,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,542 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,634,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,309,000 after acquiring an additional 425,697 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 347,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 170,275 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

CWI stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.