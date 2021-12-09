GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,974.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,877.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,745.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,080 shares of company stock worth $484,389,198. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.