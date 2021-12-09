GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 46.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,141 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $152.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

